Jeremy Doku top list of successful dribbles, Nico Williams makes top ten

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has emerged as the most successful dribbler in the top five leagues in Europe, according to CIES Football Observatory.

The Belgium-born Ghanaian winger sits top of the table with a rate of 9.8 followed by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr (7.05).

The list also includes Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, who sits third and Edon Zhegrova of Lille SC. Ousmane Dembele of PSG and Spanish-Ghanaian Nico Williams are fifth and sixth on the list.

Rafael Leao, Lamine Yamal, Kingsley Coman and Luca Koleosho follow in that order to complete the top ten.

Doku has been in sensational form since joining Manchester City from Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window. The Belgium forward provided four assists in the game against Bournemouth as City thrashed the Cherries.

Meanwhile, Williams, Inaki Williams' younger brother, is attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Below is the list: