Rennes' Jeremy Doku delivered an outstanding performance in their recent French Ligue 1 match against Troyes, which saw his team triumph with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Doku, a Belgian-born Ghanaian forward, played the full 88 minutes of the match and made two assists, contributing significantly to his team's win. Rennes dominated the game, securing the three points in a comfortable home victory during the week 35 encounter.

Belgium international defender Arthur Theate opened the scoring for Rennes with a goal just 14 minutes into the game. Doku then played a key role in the next two goals, setting up Benjamin Bourigeaud in the 65th minute and Karl Toko Ekambi just five minutes later. Ekambi then went on to score a fourth goal for Rennes in the 74th minute after benefiting from a defensive error that sealed Troyes' relegation.

Doku, who is only 20 years old, has had a decent season in the French League, having scored five goals and provided two assists in 26 games played so far. His latest performance has earned him widespread praise and appreciation from fans and experts alike.

The victory over Troyes moved Rennes up to sixth place in the Ligue 1 table, with just three games remaining in the season. Doku and his team will be eager to maintain their momentum and secure a strong finish to the season.