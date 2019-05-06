Jeremy Duku robbed at the European U-17 championship in Ireland

Jeremy Duku of Ghanaian descent and his Belgium Under 17 team mates have been robbed of their belongings on Saturday as thieves broke into their dressing room while they were training.

Duku is with the Belgium U-17 national team as they participate in the ongoing European U17 Championship been staged in Ireland.

According to reports items stolen were mobile phones and monies which belonged to the players.

Killian Sardella, Rob Nizet, Marco Kana, Jeremy Doku and Chris Kalulika were the players to be the most affected.

The local police have taken up the matter and are hoping to retrieve the items which is currently untraceable