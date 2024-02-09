Jermain Defoe draws coaching aspirations from Chris Hughton's career

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that he looks up to the career of ex-Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton as he pursues his own coaching aspirations.

Hughton, one of the few black coaches in the English Premier League, serves as a source of inspiration for Defoe, demonstrating that opportunities exist for individuals of colour to coach at the highest level.

The 65-year-old coached a number of teams in the English Premier League including Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United United and Norwich City.

Defoe highlighted Hughton’s impressive career, pointing to his roles as an assistant at Tottenham and managerial positions at clubs like Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He’s had a fantastic career, so I look at that and I know there has not been many," said Defoe in an interview with the PA news agency.

Expressing his desire to follow in Hughton’s footsteps, Defoe emphasised that his aspiration to coach at the top level is based not only on his race but also on his capabilities. "For my journey, with what I am doing at Spurs, the badges I have got, I would like to believe I will get an opportunity," he stated. "I don’t want a job because I am black and it ticks boxes, I want to get a job because I am good enough."

Defoe's determination to excel in coaching is rooted in his confidence in his abilities and the hard work he has invested.

He believes that when the opportunity arises, he will be well-prepared to make a significant impact. "I am more than confident that when the opportunity comes, I will do well," he affirmed.