Jerome Boateng declares career isn't over, ready for the next chapter

Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng has emphatically stated that his illustrious football career is far from over, despite currently being without a club.

The 35-year-old, who failed to secure a deal with Bayern Munich this summer after a stint with Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1, remains determined to continue playing at the top level.

Boateng, once a pinnacle of football glory, faced a crossroads in his career after failing to align with a project that matched his ambitions.

However, in an exclusive interview with SID, the seasoned central defender opened up about his personal challenges and expressed an unwavering hunger to extend his playing days.

“It’s clear to me that my career is not over yet. I can’t say exactly where I’ll go next, but I’m definitely ready to do more," affirmed the German international.

Boateng remains optimistic about his future in football, emphasising that the quality of the opportunity is paramount. He confidently stated, "Everything must always be good. It will be in January, I am firmly convinced of that,” hinting at potential developments in the upcoming transfer window.

Boateng was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother but opted to represent Germany where he played a key role in securing their fourth World Cup title in 2014.

His elder brother Kevin-Prince Boateng however opted to play for Ghana and was crucial in their 2010 World Cup campaign.