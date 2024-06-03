Jerome Boateng joins LASK

Austrian club LASK has secured the services of former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. The 35-year-old German-born Ghanaian has signed a two-year contract, committing himself to the club until the summer of 2026.

Boateng's illustrious career includes stints at Hertha BSC, Hamburger SV, Manchester City, and most notably, a decade-long tenure at FC Bayern Munich, where he played 363 competitive matches, including 85 in the Champions League. He also spent two seasons at Olympique Lyon and played in Serie A for Salernitana last spring.

Dr. Siegmund Gruber, CEO of LASK, expressed his excitement at the signing, stating, "It is absolutely insane and unbelievable that we were able to bring Jerome Boateng, an exceptional player and model athlete who is so internationally sought-after, to LASK."

Radovan Vujanovic, Managing Director of Sports at LASK, shared his pride in signing Boateng, highlighting the significance of the acquisition. "It is a great honour for us that a player of his class has chosen us and shows the development we have made as a club in recent years," Vujanovic said.

Despite the opportunity to represent Ghana, Boateng featured for the German national team, winning the 2014 World Cup and the FIFA Confederation Cup. His brother, Kevin-Prince Boateng, featured for Ghana and played a crucial role in helping Ghana reach the quarter-finals in the 2010 World Cup.

This signing marks a significant milestone for LASK, indicating the club's ambition and progress in attracting high-profile players to strengthen their squad.