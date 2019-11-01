Jerome Boateng pops up on the radar of Juventus as winter transfer window looms

Defender Jerome Boateng could switch to Juventus in the winter transfer window as the Italians prepare to launch another bid for the Germany international.

The 31-year reappears on the radar of the Italians, who missed out on bring him to Turin in the summer transfer window.

Boateng remains on the periphery at Bayern this season, having made only five Bundesliga appearances.

His lack of play time has prompted the Old Ladies, who are looking for replacement for the injured Giorgio Chilleni.

The former Manchester City defender is also been monitored by Manchester United and is also a target of Paris Saint Germain.

The Ghanaian German has won seven Bundesliga titles, a UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.