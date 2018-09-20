Jerome Boateng tells Germans to thank Mesut Özil

Germany defender Jerome Boateng believes Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil has been betrayed by former international teammates.

According to Boateng, some players who supported the midfielder in his days with the national team failed to stand by him after he was criticized when he took a picture with Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Özil retired from international football citing racism and disrespect as reasons for quiting.

The Gunners star claimed afterward that "I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

While teammates like Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller have criticised the comment, Jerome Boateng has backed up the midfielder.

"Where were the teammates who thanked Mesut? Apparently, they did not dare to make any comments because they thought it would not go down well with the Germany fans," Boateng told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Boateng added that Germans should still be grateful to the former World Cup winner.

"It's not about that photo. It's about a great player who has won the World Cup with us. Who has won a lot of caps, who changed German football a bit. A No. 10 with a migratory background.

"You must thank him. To abide, I think that's sad!"