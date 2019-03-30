Jerome Boateng to depart Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Jerôme Boateng has decided to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner is willing to say goodbye to the Bundesliga after eight seasons at the Bavarian club.

Boateng came close to leaving the German giants in the summer.

Boateng has been of little importance currently as he has managed 24 appearances and has been a substitute eight times in the Bundesliga.

Even though his next destination is unknown, media reports suggest Boateng is likely to play in the MLS next season.

Boateng has capped 282 times for Bayern Munich and could go beyond that before the season ends for him to bid a farewell to the club.