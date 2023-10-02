Jerome Boateng trains with Bayern Munich ahead of Bundesliga return

German-born Ghanaian defender, Jerome Boateng has started training with German champions Bayern Munich ahead of his return to the club.

Boateng left Bayern Munich in 2021 after a decade of success with the club, winning the 2023 and 2020 UEFA Champions League.

Currently unattached after ending his stay with French outfit Olympique Lyonnais, the 35-year-old is set to make a return to his former club, who are struggling with injuries to several of their defenders.

Kim Min Jae, Dayot Upemacano and Matthijs de Ligt are the only fit central defenders at the moment at Bayern Munich, with the later having to withdraw from the game against RB Liepzig due to a knock.

According to Sporting Director, Christoph Freund, the 2014 World Cup winner is being considered for a deal.

“Jerome Boateng will train with us for next 2-3 days, then we will hold talks with him and make a decision. It's a special situation, we had 3 injuries to defenders in a week — so we have to compensate until the winter break," he said.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin before moving to Hamburg and later Manchester City.