Jerome Otchere: Progress for Ghana trio

That Medeama and Dreams FC won their second-leg ties in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup qualifiers respectively is a piece of good news. Also thrilling is the fact that in the WAFU Zone B, CAF Women’s Champions League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies whipped Atletico D’ Abidjan 3-1 for the semi-final ticket.

These are refreshing. The news spell progress for the trio and Ghana football. Medeama won 3-2 (1-1 on aggregate) on penalties against Remo Stars of Nigeria. Dreams were 2-1 winners (3-2 on aggregate) thus advancing to the next stage.

For a country whose clubs previously excelled in Africa, it should be no news that Medeama, Dreams and Ampem Darkoa are progressing. Their progress, however, excites some of us. This is why; our clubs have underperformed in Africa for years.

For instance, Asante Kotoko’s league stage berth in the Confederation Cup was five years ago. Even that, we could not go beyond the group stage. Kotoko’s 2019 feat was the first in 11 years. Prior to that, Aduana Stars were in the Confederation Cup league stage in 2018. They could also not reach the quarters.

Therefore, the story of our clubs in Africa is not nice. Medeama and Dreams’ qualification to next round of their respective competitions must be appreciated. There is cautious optimism and the hope is that they all continue to perform. We have to encourage the trio. Ghana football needs them to stay in Africa.

Surmounting their next hurdles would be phenomenal. While Medeama face Guinean side AC Horoya, Dreams have FC Kallon of Sierra Leone to battle. Ampem Darkoa contend with Benin’s Sam Nelly FC. I will not underrate any side, but our clubs must triumph. Any Ghanaian side after Africa's success must be ready to fight for it.

Our clubs should, however, not be too hurt but rather build on their achievements if things do not go as expected. With the current strength of our teams, African conquest must be approached as a project and worked on in time even if the right resources are available. Medeama, Dreams and Ampem Darkoa deserve our support.

