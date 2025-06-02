Jerome Otchere slams Ghana football structure amid Nations FC controversy

Sports journalist Jerome Otchere has criticised the leadership structure of Ghana football in the wake of Nations FC owner Dr. Kwame Kyei’s expression of regret over his involvement in the sport.

Dr. Kyei, who also owns Nations FC, stated that he had "lost passion" for the game following a violent incident during his club's match against Basake Holy Stars.

The match was abandoned after controversial penalties and an alleged assault on club officials.

Reacting on Sporty FM, the former Asante Kotoko Express editor, said the problems stem from a deeper structural conflict of interest.

“When you have those who own clubs being the same people running our football, things will not change,” Otchere stated. “I keep saying that we’re living in a very delusional football system.”

He also raised concerns about integrity in the league.

“I’m embarrassed by a lot of the things we see in our football. I don’t want to discuss allegations, but we saw an earlier prediction of the scoreline between Berekum Chelsea and Bibiani Gold Stars, and it happened.”

The Ghana FA is yet to respond publicly.