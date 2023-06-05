Jerome Otchere writes: Evolving story of Nations FC

I critiqued how Asante Kotoko Chairman, Kwame Kyei administered the club in his first term (November 2016-April 2020), which occasioned the dissolution of his management and opened the path for another term, from May 2020 till present.

His stewardship and that of others were under scrutiny as the Prof. Lydia Nkansah committee, set up by the Manhyia Palace probed his administration. One thing that stood out for the Kotoko leader was his willingness to spend. The Manhyia Palace was right when it said that for single-handedly financing Kotoko, Kwame Kyei retains his post as chair to “now work in a corporate setting” (Manhyia Palace statement, May 28th, 2020).

How the corporate governance culture is thriving under his Kotoko leadership is an explosive, debatable subject. What is not disputable is, even if Kwame Kyei has not managed Kotoko well as Board Chair, his investment and supervision of Nations FC are near-perfect. Formerly Bekwai Youth Academy, formed in 1996, it metamorphosed into Nations in 2021 after the Kotoko leader acquired it.

Then, it must have looked ambitious to build the handsome brand they have now. Speaking of attaining premiership status so soon seemed unachievable. But, with careful planning, diligent work and a healthy financial muscle, here is a pleasant Nations FC poised to add value to Ghana football. GFA President, Kurt Okraku lauded Kwame Kyei for his massive investment at the launch of the club in August 2022.

Kurt showed maximum respect for people investing in the game. If there is one more praise to give, it must go to Nations President, Divine Kyei Boadu; his Vice Paul Kyei Baffour and their management for their efforts that have ensured Nations’ growth from the Division One League to the Ghana Premier League in no time.

It is not their acquisition of the stadium at Abrankese; refurbished and renamed Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. It is the football brand they want to build from their infancy — at the management level to on-the-field display. I keenly observed things at their launch. I have since been interacting with their management and technical team occasionally.

I have closely observed their operations in the media. I have examined their managerial setup and practices. I have watched their performance, conduct of their officials; indeed, I have experiential knowledge of what goes on at Nations. They have been professional. May they stay focused, competitive, and ethical in all their dealings.

May they give more to making club football in Ghana better, not compromising on standards but always seeking to improve. As their tagline says, “winning is from within”. It is indeed intrinsic. May the Kotoko leader also continue to properly invest in his own.

Source: Jeromeotchere.com