Jerry Afriyie’s first Black Stars goal earns Otto Addo’s emotional celebration

One of the rare bright spots in Ghana’s disappointing defeat to Niger on Monday was the debut goal from 17-year-old Jerry Afriyie, a moment so emotional it saw coach Otto Addo breach touchline rules to celebrate with the youngster.

Afriyie, who came on as a substitute, scored Ghana’s only goal in the 2-1 loss, bringing a brief moment of hope to the Accra Sports Stadium. Unable to contain his emotions, Addo sprinted onto the field, hugging the young striker and offering a pat on the back. The celebration, though against regulations, highlighted the coach’s faith in the teenager’s potential.

The goal marked another milestone in an extraordinary year for Afriyie, who was instrumental in Ghana’s gold medal win at the African Games and claimed the golden boot at the WAFU B U-20 Championship. His performance against Niger adds to the growing belief that he is destined for greatness.

Afriyie, currently plying his trade for Thoughts FC, has drawn comparisons to Asamoah Gyan, who also scored on his Ghana debut as a teenager and went on to become the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Addo later apologised to officials for his emotional pitch invasion, but his gesture underscored the significance of Afriyie’s goal in a challenging campaign for the Black Stars.