Defender Jerry Akaminko has secured a move to Saudi Arabian second-tier side Ohod Club on a one-year deal.

Akaminko was available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Turkish side İstanbulspor in February this year.

The 31-year-old will join countryman Isaac Vorsah at the Medina-based Club.

Akaminko spent close to 11 years in Turkey and featured for clubs like Orduspor, Manisaspor and Eskişehirspor.