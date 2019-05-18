GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Jerry Akaminko returns to Turkish side Eskişehirspor to train and visit former teammates

Published on: 18 May 2019
Jerry Akaminko returns to Turkish side Eskişehirspor to train and visit former teammates
Jerry Akaminko

Defender Jerry Akaminako visited his former teammates at Eskişehirspor and trained with them.

The centre-back used facilities at the Es Es gym and was joined by another former Black-Red player Berkay Dabanli.

Akaminko has been without a club since terminated his contract with Turkish second-tier side Istanbulspor.

He has struggled to stay afloat after recovering from a career-threatening injury in a pre-2014 FIFA World Cup friendly against the Netherlands.

The 31-year-old missed out on making Kwesi Appiah's final 23-man squad but regained his fitness and signed for Eskişehirspor in the 2015/16 season.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations