Jerry Akaminko returns to Turkish side Eskişehirspor to train and visit former teammates

Defender Jerry Akaminako visited his former teammates at Eskişehirspor and trained with them.

The centre-back used facilities at the Es Es gym and was joined by another former Black-Red player Berkay Dabanli.

Akaminko has been without a club since terminated his contract with Turkish second-tier side Istanbulspor.

He has struggled to stay afloat after recovering from a career-threatening injury in a pre-2014 FIFA World Cup friendly against the Netherlands.

The 31-year-old missed out on making Kwesi Appiah's final 23-man squad but regained his fitness and signed for Eskişehirspor in the 2015/16 season.