Jerry Akaminko reveals Black Stars players bathed with sachet water after 6-1 win over Egypt

Former Ghana international Jerry Akaminko has revealed the challenging conditions faced by Black Stars players, including bathing with sachet water, following their triumphant 6-1 victory over Egypt that secured their qualification for the 2014 World Cup.

Akaminko, while expressing his discontent over the inadequate facilities in Ghana, reflected on the hardships endured by players during his tenure with the Black Stars.

Recalling a specific incident, Akaminko recounted that after Ghana's resounding victory against Egypt in Kumasi, the locker room taps failed to provide water. Consequently, the players had no choice but to use sachet water for bathing after the match.

In an interview with Saddick Adams, Akaminko detailed the situation, stating, "There was no water to shower after our game against Egypt. They [the Egyptians] didn't get water to shower. If our tap is not flowing it means they also don't have. We used sachet water to shower..."

He explained that certain players who were uncomfortable with the circumstances had to postpone their showers until returning to the hotels.

"If you prefer, you can wait until we reach the hotel before you shower. That was the only option," Akaminko clarified.

Jeremiah Akaminko was a crucial part of Ghana's squad that successfully secured qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Regrettably, a few days before the tournament, he suffered an injury that led to his exclusion from the final squad.

The revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by athletes, even in moments of triumph, underscoring the need for improved facilities and support within the football community.