Charlton Athletic's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi once again proved his worth in the English League One on Saturday afternoon, as the attacker scored and provided an assist in his team's 5-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy was in fine form throughout the match, with his contributions helping his team to secure a comfortable victory. Charlton opened the scoring through Scott Fraser in the 22nd minute, before Rak-Sakyi set up Albie Morgan to score the second goal after 38 minutes.

The Ghana youngster then got on the scoresheet himself, scoring the third goal of the match with a sweet strike to put the hosts 3-0 up before the break. Miles Leaburn scored twice in the second half to seal a resounding win for Charlton.

On loan from Crystal Palace FC this season, Rak-Sakyi has been in impressive form for Charlton Athletic FC in the English League One. With eleven goals and six assists in 35 matches, he has been a key player for the club this season and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.