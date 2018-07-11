Jiangsu Suning star Richmond Boakye to test mettle against English Premier League side Southampton in friendly

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will get test his striking prowess against English opposition Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning host Southampton on Wednesday.

The English Premier League side arrived in the country and trained in the shadow of Xuzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

Boakye returned to action on Sunday as a second half substitute in Jiangsu Suning's 0-0 draw with Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Cup.

It was his first competitive match since an ankle injury in late May on the final day to the end the first round of the Chinese Super League.

Boakye's injury limited him to only eight games of the first round, scoring twice and assisting twice.