Job done - Ibrahim Zubairu reacts after scoring for FK Jedinstvo Ub

Ghana attacker Zubairu Ibrahim has expressed his excitement after scoring for FK Jedinstvo Ub in their win over Novi Sad in Serbia's second division on Friday.

After scoring against Macva Sabac the previous weekend, the former King Faisal star opened the goal for his side after 21 minutes to put them ahead in their 31st league match of the season.

After successfully containing their opponents' early threats, Zubairu capped a strong attack by completing a long cross from the right wing that sneaked into the box.

After the game, he wrote on his Twitter page, "Job done, grateful to teammates..."

In the 59th minute, Igor Milanovic replaced Zubairu Ibrahim, and in the 79th, Filip Avric replaced Kwaku Karikari, another Ghanaian.

The attacker has five goals in five games after joining the Serbian club in the middle of the season.

Jedinstvo have moved up to fourth place with 47 points, although the remaining matches of Matchday 31 are still being played. They are looking to secure a place in the top flight for the coming season.