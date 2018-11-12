Joe Dodoo earns plaudits from Blackpool manager after 'outstanding' display against Exeter City in FA Cup

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has showered praises on Joe Dodoo following his outstanding display against Exeter City in the English FA Cup on Saturday.

The 23-year-old forward was given a rare opportunity to impress from the start in Blackpool’s FA Cup first round clash against Exeter City on Sunday and he certainly seized it in style by hitting the back of the twine with a fantastic header.

It was arguably the Ghanaian hitman's best performance since joining on loan in the summer from Scottish side Rangers, manager McPhillips took the time to pay tribute to the former Leicester City forward.

“I’m delighted for him because he hasn’t played as much as he wants to and he’s let me know that to be fair,” McPhillips said in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

"He’s had his go and he’s done himself no harm, has he? I thought he was outstanding."