Published on: 17 April 2019
Joe Dodoo's future at Rangers on the rocks due to lack of goals
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 23: Mikael Lustig of Celtic vies with Joe Dodoo of Rangers controls the ball during the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final match between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on April 23, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Joe Dodoo's long-term future at Rangers looks bleak after his struggles on loan expeditions.

The 23-year, who is on loan at Blackpool, has a year left on his contract.

The Ghanaian has scored just two goals in 18 matches amid reports he may not return to Ibrox.

An underwhelming season at Charlton Athletic in 2017 means he will be shipped off on loan to Blackpool.

He has struggled to cement a place in the team due to injury and poor form.

Dodoo will not feature in the plans of Rangers when his current loan deal expires.

 

