Joel Fameyeh makes it Two in Two as Dinamo Brest dispatch Dnepr in Belarusian top-flight league

Joel Fameyeh came off the bench to hit target for Dinamo Brest in their 3-1 win over Dnepr in the Belarusian Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Brest dominated their opponents and deservedly went up by 2-0 courtesy goals from Pavel Savitskiy and Pavel Nekhajchik in the 38th and 60th minute respectively.

Dnepr halved the deficit through Nikita Stepanov's 61st minute bullet drive.

Joel Fameyeh climbed from the bench to replace avel Nekhajchik in the 69th minute.

The Ghanaian did not disappoint as he ensured the three points stayed safe in the bag with his cool finish in the 84th minute.

Fameyeh has netted two goals in two matches for the side as they climbed to 3rd on the log with six points after two round of matches.