Joel Fameyeh rejoins Rubin Kazan following conclusion of Baltika Kaliningrad loan spell

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh has concluded his loan spell with Russian top-flight club Baltika Kaliningrad, returning to his parent club Rubin Kazan.

The 27-year-old joined Baltika in February on a short-term deal from Rubin Kazan and made a notable impact during his time with the club.

During his stint with Baltika, Fameyeh scored four goals and provided one assist in 18 Russian Premier League matches. He made 24 appearances across all competitions, contributing five goals. His performance was a key factor in Baltika's offensive play during the season.

With his loan deal now expired, Fameyeh is set to rejoin Rubin Kazan, where his contract runs until the summer of 2025. The former Asokwa Deportivo forward has been with Rubin Kazan since making the move from FC Orenburg, another Russian club, and has solidified his position in the Russian league over the past five years.

Internationally, Fameyeh has represented Ghana, scoring two goals in six appearances since his debut for the national team. His consistent performance in the Russian league and international experience continue to make him a valuable asset for both club and country.

As he returns to Rubin Kazan, fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Fameyeh integrates back into the team and what impact he will have in the upcoming seasons.