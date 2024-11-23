Joel Fameyeh seals Rubin Kazan's commanding win over Akron Togliatti

Joel Fameyeh capped Rubin Kazan’s emphatic 3-0 victory against Akron Togliatti in Round 16 of the Russian Premier League with a well-taken penalty in the 88th minute.

The win, played before 6,496 fans at Ak Bars Arena, maintained Rubin’s perfect head-to-head record against Akron, stretching to five wins in six encounters.

The hosts started brightly, with Mirlind Daku netting a clinical brace in the opening 20 minutes. The first came in the 10th minute when Dmitri Kabutov delivered a pinpoint cross, allowing Daku to slot home into the bottom left corner. Ten minutes later, Daku doubled Rubin’s lead, rifling a powerful shot into the top right corner from the center of the box.

Despite Akron dominating possession (60%) and registering ten total shots, Rubin’s defense stood firm. The night belonged to Fameyeh, whose coolly dispatched penalty into the top left corner sealed the result and brought his tally to one goal in two league appearances this season.

Rubin Kazan now turns their focus to the Russian Cup, where they face CSKA Moscow on November 26th.