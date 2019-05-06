Joel Fameyeh’s late winner sends Dinamo Brest to top of Belarusian Premier League table

Ghana youth forward Joel Fameyeh scored the winning goal for Dinamo Brest against FC Minsk in the Belarusian top-flight league on Sunday.

Brest went into the game against FC Minsk at the Stadion Torpedo with the aim of returning to winning ways after two successive draws.

But Artyom Vasilyev put a dent on their aspiration after the Belarusian forward put FC Minks ahead in the 12th minute of the game.

FC Minsk looked like ending the match with the three points in the bag until Pavel Savitskiy pulled parity for Brest from the spot in the 74th minute.

Two minutes later Brest found themselves in charge of the game after Joel Fameyeh powered home from close range to win the maximum points for his side.

Fameyeh was taken off with five minutes left on the clock.

The goal was his third in the league in six games.

Brest are leading the pack with 14 points from 6 matches, two points above second place BATE Borisov who have a game in hand.