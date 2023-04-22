Joel Fameyeh's lone goal secures victory for Rubin Kazan over Arsenal Tula

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh led Rubin Kazan to victory with a solitary goal against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Football National League on Friday.

In a first half that didn't produce much of interesting scenes, Arsenal Tula defender Danil Stepanov got red-carded in the 42nd minute which forced coach Aleksandr Storozhuk to effect tweak his tactics.

However, Rubin Kazan capitalised on the deficit to introduce Joel Fameyeh who scored in the 47th minute, seconds after coming on.

After a lengthy drought, the 25-year-old headed home Ilya Samoshnikov's cross to bring his season total to seven.

The result made Rubin Kazan record back-to-back victories after drawing their previous four games.

Rubin Kazan are now on a 25-game unbeaten run and continue to vie for a place in the Russian top flight.

They presently sit second in the league standings, with 53 points after 28 games. They trail league leaders Baltika by one point, although they have a game in hand.

Rubin Kazan's next league game will be against SKA Khabarovsk.