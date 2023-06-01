Joetex Frimpong expresses lingering disappointment over 2006 World Cup snub

Former Ghanaian forward Joetex Frimpong has recently expressed his enduring disappointment at being overlooked for Black Stars' squad for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Frimpong was not included despite featuring in the qualifiers, helping the four-time African champions secure qualification for their first-ever World Cup.

In an interview on e.TVGhana's sports personality show, The Conversation, Frimpong admitted he was hurt by the decision.

Reflecting on the decision, he said, "Even people who were deceased believed I would go to the World Cup. I performed consistently throughout the qualifiers. The disappointment was unimaginable, and even now, I still carry that disappointment."

The former Enyimba attacker revealed that the omission from the World Cup squad initially led him to consider retiring from international football.

However, his father's encouragement and persuasion convinced him to continue representing Ghana.

Ghana made a huge impression in their first World Cup, and have since qualified for three more World Cup tournaments, the most recent being the 2022 edition held in Qatar.

Frimpong, 41, scored two goals in 11 appearances for Ghana between 2005 and 2009.

Frimpong won the African Champions League twice with Enyimba, two Nigerian titles and Nigerian Cup as well in an impressive career.