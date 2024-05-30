John Antwi: Agyemang-Badu believes Dreams FC striker should have been in Black Stars squad

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes the local league had less representation than what it reserved following the latest squad announcement by Otto Addo for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo revealed the roster on Tuesday for the crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, with only Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare representing the local-based players. Speaking on Onua TV, Agyemang-Badu, a U-20 World Cup winner, singled out Dreams FC striker John Antwi as a notable omission.

“Dreams FC have a striker called Antwi, who has extensive experience playing in Africa; he’s even played in Egypt. The way he has carried Dreams FC and his impressive goal-scoring record this season make him a strong candidate, especially with Inaki out due to injury,” Agyemang-Badu emphasized.

The former midfielder also highlighted FC Samartex's Emmanuel Keyekeh as another deserving candidate. “Keyekeh has been exceptional this season, and I expected both players to be included in the squad. Particularly, John Antwi deserved more attention considering his outstanding performances,” he added.

Despite his disappointment with the squad selection, Agyemang-Badu urged for unity and support for the national team as they prepare for critical fixtures. “It’s crucial to rally behind the team and avoid a loss against Mali. A win for Comoros in their game could add pressure,” he cautioned.

Currently positioned fourth in Group I, the Black Stars face a challenging task to qualify for the World Cup. The upcoming matches against Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10 mark Otto Addo’s first competitive games in his second stint as head coach of the Black Stars.