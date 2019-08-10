John Antwi bags brace for FC Pyramids in Confederation Cup victory

Ghanaian forward John Antwi grabbed a brace for FC Pyramids as they thump Congolese side Etoile du Congo 4-1 in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Antwi fetched the initiative for the Egyptian outfit with only 12 minutes on the clock before Eric Traore extended their advantage three minute later with a smart finish.

The Ghanaian poacher ensured Sébastien Desabre‘s men finished the first half comfortably after netting his second of the game in the 26th minute.

But the Congolese club pulled a surprise by getting a goal back in the 89th minute through Yan Mukumbu’s strike.

FC Pyramids however regained their three-goal cushioning in the 92nd minute courtesy Ahmed Ali.

FC Pyramids will be aiming to book a place in the next stage of the competition when they travel to Congo for the return encounter on August 24.

Antwi joined Pyramids in the ongoing transfer window from fellow Egyptian side Misr Lel-Makkassa.