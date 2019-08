Striker John Antwi played his first match for Pyramids FC on Saturday in a 2-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabian side Al-Baten.

Antwi signed last week for the nouveau-riche Egyptian side and was fielded in the match played at the Defense Stadium on Saturday.

Abdullah Bakri and Amr Mari scored both goals for the club.

Pyramids FC are preparing to play Congolese side Etoile du Congo in their CAF Confederation Cup first round qualifier.