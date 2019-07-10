John Antwi Foundation make donations Takoradi Technical Institute

The John Antwi Foundation have made donations to the Takoradi Technical Institute and the KITH Mental Care Home in the Western Region.

The Foundation of Ghanaian striker John Antwi, donated to his former school as part of his philanthropic gestures to the society.

The Egypt based striker and his foundation donated items such as sets of jerseys, athletic body suits, footballs, shinguard and other sporting items to the Institute, revered for producing some of the country's top sports men.

The presentation was done at a mini meeting with some officials of the school including the headmaster, Mr. Alfred David, who called on other old students to support the school.

“There are a lot of you (old students) out there who can really help us and we hope that this would remind them of the great things they can also o to help this institution”, Mr David pleaded.

Antwi continued to the KITH Mental Home Care to support the patients at the Mental Home.

“When we go out there to play, sometimes we think about the people back at home too. For me it is always a good thing to give back to the society and that is why we are doing all this," the Misr El Mikassa forward said.

“When I reflect on humanity as whole, it makes sense to help other and next year would be bigger than we have seen before”, he added.

The 27-year old attacker also promised to put up a multi-purpose court for basketball, volleyball and handball for Takoradi Technical Institute.