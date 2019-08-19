John Antwi misses Pyramid FC's victory over Al Ahly in Egypt Cup due to injury

Ghanaian forward John Antwi missed Pyramid FC's win over giants Al Ahly due to injury.

The 27-year old missed the game against his former side after picking up an injury in training last week.

Antwi, who joined the mega-rich Egyptian side announced his arrived by bagging two goals in his side's 4-1 win over Etoile Du Congo in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Despite failing to be fit for the game against Al Ahly, Pyramids FC won 1-0 courtesy an Eric Traory 55th minute goal.

Pyramids broke the deeadlock when Abdu Lumala went up the left flank and sent the ball towards Traory, who finished Calmly past Mohamed El-Shennawy.

At the 70-minute mark, Ayman Ashraf was shown a red card after his challenge on Traory forcing Al Ahly to continue with 10 men.

The win sends Pyramid FC through to the quarter finals of the competition as manager Sebastien Dasebre hopes the Ghanaian forward recovers in time for other assignments.