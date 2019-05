Ghana striker John Antwi scored his tenth league goal for Misr El Makasa on Tuesday in their 1-1 draw with Pyramid FC.

Antwi was on target four minutes from time to deny the league leaders the win on the road.

Pyramid FC took the lead after 26 minutes through Abdallah Seid.

Antwi is set to leave Misr El Makasa at the end of the season.