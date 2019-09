Ghana striker John Antwi and his FC Pyramids side missed out on winning their first ever silverware after Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Zamalek in the Egypt Cup final.

Antwi came close to giving Pyramids the lead after just eight minutes but bicycle kick effort went just wide of the post.

A double from new recruit Achraf Bencharki gave the White Castles their sixth Egypt Cup title in the last seven.

Antwi lasted the entire duration for FC Pyramids.