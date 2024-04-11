John Antwi prioritises Dreams FC success over individual accolades

Dreams FC striker John Antwi emphasises the collective spirit within the team, prioritising team success over individual accolades.

In an interview with CAF, the seasoned striker highlighted their unified approach to each game, focusing solely on securing victories rather than individual glory.

"First of all, we go into every game as a team and the aim is to win before we think about any individual glory, so I will just do my best to help the team win and in so doing I will be happy to score more goals," Antwi shared.

Antwi's sentiments underscore the team's cohesive mindset, where each player is committed to contributing towards the common goal of triumphing as a unit.

His own significant contribution, with six goals to his name, has been instrumental in Dreams FC's impressive campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite being in their debut campaign, Dreams FC has made remarkable strides, topping their group and advancing past Malian side Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.

Their next challenge awaits as they gear up to face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-finals, with aspirations of reaching the final for the first time in the club's history.

The upcoming fixtures against Zamalek present an opportunity for Dreams FC to continue their historic journey in the competition.

With the first leg scheduled in Cairo on April 21st and the return leg in Kumasi seven days later, Dreams FC remain focused on their collective objective, driven by their unwavering team spirit and determination.