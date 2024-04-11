John Antwi revels in his role as Dreams FC's key player amid remarkable African campaign

Veteran striker John Antwi expresses the significance of his role in Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Al Ahly star, with six goals in 12 matches, has been instrumental for Dreams FC, who have defied expectations, including their own, in reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Dreams, established in 2009, stunned everyone by defeating Malian side Stade Malien in the previous round and are now set to face Zamalek.

Their unexpected success, topping their group and advancing to the last four, has been a testament to their incredible performance.

Antwi reflects on this achievement with pride, stating, "It means a lot to me, honestly being part of this young team breaking barriers on the continent, which lots of people didn’t expect from us is a great feeling."

He adds, "So I’m very happy with the little I have added to the team which has brought us this far."

Antwi returned to the club last year after stints abroad, featuring prominently for Al Ahly and Pyramids FC in Egypt.

He holds the title of the all-time highest foreign scorer in the Egyptian Premier League with 78 goals and the all-time highest foreign scorer in all competitions with Egyptian clubs with 102 goals.