Striker John Antwi scored the consolation goal for Misr El-Makkasa in their 2-1 defeat to his former side Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday.

Antwi tapped in from close range in the 93rd minute after a scramble inside the Al Ahly box.

The 26-year-old has now scored nine goals in 22 league appearances

Al Ahly have moved to the summit of the table temporarily, leapfrogging arch rivals Zamalek who play Al Masry on Thursday night.