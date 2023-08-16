John Antwi scores brace as Dreams FC beat Heart of Lions in friendly

John Antwi scored twice as Dream FC round up preparations with a 3-0 victory over Hearts of lions ahead of their trip to Guinea for the Confederation Cup game against Milo FC.

The FA Cup winners have been preparing since last month as they embark on their first-ever journey in continental football.

Dreams FC bolstered their squad ahead of the competition with the signing of veteran forward, John Antwi, following his return to Ghana.

The former Al Ahly and Ismaily striker display his sharp scoring prowess after netting a brace in the 3-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium. Gael Aholou added the other goal as Karim Zito's team completed their in Ghana.

The Still Believe lads will leave Ghana in Thursday for the first leg of their game against Milo FC on Sunday.