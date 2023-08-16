GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

John Antwi scores brace as Dreams FC beat Heart of Lions in friendly

Published on: 16 August 2023
John Antwi scores brace as Dreams FC beat Heart of Lions in friendly

John Antwi scored twice as Dream FC round up preparations with a 3-0 victory over Hearts of  lions ahead of their trip to Guinea for the Confederation Cup game against Milo FC. 

The FA Cup winners have been preparing since last month as they embark on their first-ever journey in continental football.

Dreams FC bolstered their squad ahead of the competition with the signing of veteran forward, John Antwi, following his return to Ghana.

The former Al Ahly and Ismaily striker display his sharp scoring prowess after netting a brace in the 3-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium. Gael Aholou added the other goal as Karim Zito's team completed their in Ghana.

The Still Believe lads will leave Ghana in Thursday for the first leg of their game against Milo FC on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more