John Antwi scores on return from suspension as El-Makasa thrash Haras El Hodood

Ghanaian forward John Antwi scored on his return from suspension to help Misr El-Makasa thrash Haras El Hodood in the Egyptian league on Monday night.

The 25 year old scored in the 84th minute to extend Makassa's lead in their 3-0 victory over their opponents, who traveled to Misr for the encounter.

Antwi missed Makasa's last three games after picking up a red card in the match day three game against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

His return was a massive boost for the Green and Blues, who have struggled without the Ghanaian.

Paulin Voavy opened the scoring for Makasa in the 17 minute before Antwi made sure the victory is almost secured with the second with six minutes to end the game.

Eric Traore sealed victory with a final minute striker as Makasa ended the game comfortably. The win sends the club fifth on the table after seven games.