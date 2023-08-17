John Antwi's experience will help Dreams FC's CAF Confederation Cup campaign - Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has stated that his outfit will depend largely on new signing John Antwi in their bid to make a mark in their first CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Still Believe lads are representing Ghana in the Confederations Cup after emerging as winners in the Ghana FA Cup, beating King Fiasal in the final, and are preparing diligently for the competition.

Dreams FC bolstered their squad ahead of the competition with the signing of the experienced forward following his return to Ghana and has shown positivity since his arrival.

Zito, therefore, believes he will play a key role in the team's strive for success in their maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign

“I believe he is going to help us a lot considering his rich experience in Africa. What excites me is, he was my boy before he left for greener pastures so adjusting to the team isn’t difficult because he already knows me. He knows the demands I want from players. Truth be told, we are now relying more on his experience. In fact, he told us point blank that his experience will help the team.”

“I have given him a certain role in the team, so, against Heart of Lions, you could see he was guiding the boys positively. For now, I will say everything has gone alright and luckily for me, there isn’t any injury in camp, so I’m okay”

Dreams FC will face Milo FC in the preliminary round first leg on Saturday, August 19, before the reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium a week later.