John Boye and Lawrence Ati-Zigi to arrive late for Black Stars camp ahead of Sierra Leone clash

Defender John Boye and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi will arrive late for Black Stars camping ahead of the FACON 2019 qualifier clash against Sierra Leone.

The Black Stars will begin camping in Kumasi on Monday without French based players .

The duo will face each other in a league game on Monday when their clubs Schouax come up against Metz in the French Ligue 2.

What it means is that, they will join the rest of their national team mates on Tuesday if all things being equal.

Boye and Zigi have been included in coach Kwasi Appiah's squad for their Africa Cup of Nations double header with Sierra Leone next Thursday.