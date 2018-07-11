John Boye excels on debut for Metz in pre-season friendly win over Troyes

Ghana defender John Boye was a stalwart on his debut for Metz in their 3-2 win over ESTAC Troyes in a pre-season friendly encounter on Tuesday.

Boye sealed a two-year contract with the Ligue 2 side last month after failing to renew his contract with Turkish side Sivasspor.

The 31-year-old is familiar to the French terrain, having featured 63 times for Stade Rennes between 2009 and 2013.

He made his debut for the Maroons on Tuesday, playing full throttle as Frédéric Antonetti's overcame fellow Ligue 2 side ESTAC Troyes 3-2.

A brace from Togolese international Matthieu Dossevi put Metz ahead before substitute Brayan Mbeumo reduced the deficit.

Benjamin Nivet pulled parity in the 73rd minute via a penalty kick but an 87th minute strike from Ibrahima Niane secured the win for Metz.

Boye is expected to keep his place in the side when they play another Ligue 2 AJ Auxerre on Friday.