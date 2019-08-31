John Boye features as FC Metz suffer defeat to PSG in France

Ghana defender John Boye played a part of FC Metz's defeat to French champions PSG in the Ligue I on Friday night.

The experienced defender lasted the entire duration as Paris Saint Germain beat the Ligue I returnees 2-0 at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Argentine playmaker Angel Di Maria put the capital side in the lead just 11 minutes into the game from the spot.

The French giants doubled the lead with two minutes left on the clock through Cameroon forward Eric Chupo-Moting.

Boye and his teammates then put a resolute performance in the second half to stop the attack of PSG from adding more.

The Ghana international, who has been linked with a move away from Metz has been solid for the club and played in all of the games so far apart from the opening day fixture against Strasbourg.