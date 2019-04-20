John Boye off the mark as FC Metz edge closer to Ligue 1 promotion

Ghana defender John Boye netted his debut goal as FC Metz earn a vital victory in the title race, with Frederic Antonetti’s men going eleven points clear at the summit of the Ligue 2.

GFC Ajaccio started the stronger at Stade Ange Casanova, but were ultimately lacking in the final third.

After FC Metz were put under the cosh for most part the first half, they came out strongly in the second stanza.

Their improvement was rewarded in the 53rd minute when John Boye shot them into the lead with a close range finish.

In the 76th minute, Ibrahima Niani sealed the win for the Maroons with a clinical strike.

The win took FC Metz to 71 points after 33 round of games, 11 points above Stade Brest.

They need just a win from their next five games to be crowned Ligue 2 champions.