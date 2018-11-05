John Boye reveals why he joined French second tier Metz despite big offers

Ghana defender John Boye has explained the reasons for joining French second-tier side Metz despite receiving big offers.

The 31-year-old sealed a two-year contract with the Ligue 2 side in the summer this year.

The Ghanaian has revealed he joined the side to reunite with manager Frederic Antonetti who coached him at Rennes before he moved to Turkey.

"He is a very good coach. He is very strong tactically and he knows how to go developing young players.",

His decision to return to France hinges of his desire to be closer to his family after spending three years in Turkey.

After playing for Turkish sides Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor, the former Rennes defender committed to the Grenats in June this year.

Boye started his European career at Stade Rennes where he was coached by Frédéric Antonetti in Brittany between 2009 and 2013.

He played 63 Ligue 1 matches with Rennes, before going to Turkish side Erciyespor, then Sivasspor.