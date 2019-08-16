John Boye set to feature for FC Metz against Monaco on Saturday

FC Metz coach Vincent Hognon has disclosed that John Boye is an important player for the club and could play a role in his side's French Ligue 1 game against AS Monaco on Saturday.

The Ghana defender missed last weekend's Ligue I opener against Strasbourg. A game that ended 1-1 at the Stade de La Menau.

Boye returned to camp late due to his involvement at the Nations Cup with Ghana.

However, the experienced defender is expected to start in place of young Malian center back Mamadou Fofana.

"He already was. Only his preparation had been cut short and there were things that had given me satisfaction in the preparation and I decided to continue like this but, obviously, John is an important player," he said in a pre match interview.

The experience of the Ghanaian center back will prove crucial against a Monaco attack that has new signings Henry Onyekuru and Wissam Ben Yedder.

The 32-year old played a key role in Metz's quick return to the Ligue 1.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin