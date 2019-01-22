John Boye set to miss French Cup against AS Monaco

Ghana defender John Boye will miss FC Metz French Cup clash against AS Monaco on Tuesday.

Metz will aim to cause an upset in the Cup when they travel to the Stade Louis II to engage the struggling Ligue 1 side.

But Frédéric Antonetti’s side will have to manage that without key defender John Boye who will be rested for the game after playing yet another full throttle over the weekend in the shock 2-1 defeat against Clermont.

The former Rennes centre-back will be replaced with Jonathan Rivierez who has missed chunk of the campaign through injury.

Boye has established himself as an instrumental figure in the side since joining from Sivasspor in the summer.