John Boye stars as FC Metz defeat Ati-Zigi’s Sochaux in Ligue 2

Black Stars returnee John Boye was a stalwart for FC Metz in their 2-1 over Sochaux in the French Ligue 2 on Monday night.

FC Metz went into match with the hope of returning to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against FC Paris and Le Havre.

But following a cagey opening 45 minutes, Coach Frederic Antonetti’s charges went ahead courtesy Farid Boulaya’s 55 minute goal.

The hosts took charge of the game and deservedly got the equalizer through an own goal from French left-back Jonathan Rivierez in the 71st minute.

The Maroons regained their lead seven minutes later via Opa Nguette’s artful penalty strike.

Boye, who has become an instrumental figure in the side since joining in the summer, quelled off a late onslaught from the hosts as Metz picked the maximum points.

He lasted the entire duration of the match while compatriot Lawrence Ati-Zigi continued his bench warming role for the losers.

The duo are expected to join up with the Black Stars team in Kumasi on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.