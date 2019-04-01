John Boye’s FC Metz edge closer to Ligue 2 title after victory over FC Lorient

FC Metz are on the verge of winning French Ligue 2 following a 2-1 victory over FC Lorient despite the absence of dependable defender John Boye.

The Maroons secured their 19th win of the campaign after beating FC Lorient in week 30 of the league at the Stade Saint-Symphorien Stade on Sunday.

Frederic Antonetti’s men managed the victory despite missing key defender John Boye to suspension.

The experienced Ghana guardsman was handed a one-match ban last Wednesday after collecting three bookings in his last four outings for the side.

Boye has been a mainstay in the side since joining as a free agent in the summer.

He has missed just 2 out of 30 matches in the league.

With 8 matches to the end of the campaign, FC Metz have picked 64 points, 8 more than second place team Stade Brestois.